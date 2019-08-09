Timessquare Capital Management Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Lowered by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Lancaster Colony (LANC) Market Valuation Rose While Proshare Advisors Raised Its Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 26,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 127,471 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 101,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 4,866 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 545,435 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 554,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $295.74. About 62,854 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,549 shares to 184,538 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,321 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin reported 48,630 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,004 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 2,973 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 2,299 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 10,132 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 14 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Old Point Trust & Svcs N A invested in 0.16% or 2,000 shares. Magnetar Ltd owns 1,820 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 95,097 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,305 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 11,600 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,408 shares stake.

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Lancaster Colony Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Cracks Position in Nut Distribution Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lancaster Colony Corporation Announces Establishment Of Transformation Program Office And CFO Transition – PRNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Declares Milestone 100th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” on March 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Fleetcor To Acquire Payroll Provider – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.