Timessquare Capital Management Holding In Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Was Lifted; Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.60 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 96,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,285 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.51 million, up from 265,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.26. About 318,838 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 944,307 were accumulated by Haverford Company. Parthenon Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 2,013 shares. Roberts Glore Il has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Columbus Hill Cap LP stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.61% or 175,000 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Cap Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,632 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Finance Serv Group owns 2,212 shares. Stanley invested in 9,645 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.22% or 68,021 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited reported 15,736 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Shanda Asset Management Ltd owns 14,081 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 118,404 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 146,260 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 825 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bamco New York owns 49,108 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.45% or 43,500 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Lc accumulated 170,190 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,353 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Associate reported 16 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 111,662 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 90,216 shares to 398,365 shares, valued at $185.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,074 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl.