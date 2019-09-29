Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 722,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.53M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Health Net Appoints J. Brian Ternan as CEO – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 94,300 shares to 288,500 shares, valued at $68.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 32,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. 295,877 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 8,945 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,524 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com invested in 6,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,544 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP reported 389,240 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 279,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associates Inc accumulated 504 shares. Raymond James Associates has 286,428 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,336 were reported by Bangor Comml Bank. Loews reported 113,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 200,674 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.14% or 508,907 shares. 317,179 are owned by Ca. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap holds 42,000 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,723 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Braun Stacey Assoc holds 3.54% or 413,184 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Mgmt Llc has 4.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 434,237 shares. 73,352 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd.