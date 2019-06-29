Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Verisk Analytics Cl (VRSK) Stake; Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (VRSK) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 93,595 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 765,490 shares with $101.81 million value, down from 859,085 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl now has $23.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 665,488 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

Among 3 analysts covering Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bovis Homes Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, January 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, January 28. Liberum Capital downgraded Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) rating on Monday, February 11. Liberum Capital has “Hold” rating and GBX 950 target. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, January 16. See Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1020.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 967.00 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1375.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 860.00 New Target: GBX 1020.00 Unchanged

03/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1060.00 New Target: GBX 1350.00 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Addus Home Care Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) stake by 128,330 shares to 882,730 valued at $56.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iac/Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 32,800 shares and now owns 324,200 shares. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 32.99 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “P/C Insurers Report Strong First-Quarter Underwriting Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 527,864 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 196 shares. Telemark Asset Management Lc reported 245,800 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 21,994 shares. Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Parametric Port Associate Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.16% or 15,365 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 77,325 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 816,491 shares. Td Asset has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 88,569 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 29,279 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $123 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity. McCarthy Vincent de P. had sold 3,090 shares worth $352,538 on Friday, January 18.

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private clients and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.39 billion GBP. The Company’s portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The firm manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.