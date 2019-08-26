Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Holding by $16.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $359,658 as Share Value Rose

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 13.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 242,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.32M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 106,709 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 31,574 shares to 50,102 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns reported 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stearns Fincl Group invested in 53,085 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 4.25 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Check Cap Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Assets Mgmt Llc reported 124,100 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,410 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated holds 2.95% or 44,883 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.82% or 392,784 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 5.90M shares or 3.15% of the stock. Welch Ltd Liability Corporation owns 277,851 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl owns 72,392 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1,600 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 132,025 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $62.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Financial Partners by 369,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & F (NYSE:IFF).