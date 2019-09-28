Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) by $6.26 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lowered Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 253,013 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.85 million, down from 309,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 195,897 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Cabot Microelectronics Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Common Stock (CCMP) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 530,700 shares to 762,000 shares, valued at $56.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Financial Partners by 669,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.43M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 76,100 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 777,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 205,853 shares. Css Ltd Company Il reported 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Trust Of Vermont reported 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,799 shares stake. Old Dominion holds 0.28% or 7,400 shares. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Oberweis Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,402 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 9,398 shares. 1St Source State Bank reported 3,365 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Stanley reported 10,614 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0.01% or 39,364 shares.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).