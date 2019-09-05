Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $686,410; Raymond James Trust Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $2.65 Million

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 189,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.95 million, down from 203,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 16.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 54,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $190.24. About 10.19M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal; 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post; 22/03/2018 – RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO LONDON SAYS MET CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S ALEXANDER NIX JUST ONCE AT A CEREMONY; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 8,092 shares to 215,069 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IXUS) by 17,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.79 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.43 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Rech holds 1,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 14,719 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. Institute For Wealth Lc owns 218,386 shares. Addenda Cap Inc holds 63,334 shares. United Automobile Association reported 3.58M shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Hendley invested in 47,725 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 4,986 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20 shares. New York-based Mathes has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baskin Fincl Service Inc stated it has 159,116 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. Architects owns 14,378 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 2.15% or 14,601 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp by 194,500 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $74.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Ltd Cl A by 880,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,258 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Corsair Lp has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 1.33 million shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.7% or 86,700 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1.55% or 2.05M shares. 3,025 were accumulated by Highlander Mngmt Limited. Whittier Tru holds 119,902 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.67% or 19,733 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Co holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,050 shares. 93,116 were accumulated by Bamco New York. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,930 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

