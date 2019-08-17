Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.44 Million Its Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) Stake; TOHO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (THOGF) Shorts Raised By 18.84%

TOHO GAS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THOGF) had an increase of 18.84% in short interest. THOGF’s SI was 382,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.84% from 322,200 shares previously. It closed at $45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 132,450 shares as Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ)’s stock rose 0.50%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.39 million shares with $37.16M value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Health Insurance Innovati now has $248.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 514,180 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 275.14% above currents $17.54 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by First Analysis. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 23,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 256,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Connors Investor Services holds 65,278 shares. 237,441 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Northern Tru Corporation reported 156,065 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 201,551 shares stake. Wasatch holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 288,943 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 81 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Company owns 396,010 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 36,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 14,400 shares. Timessquare Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 1.39M shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Globeflex Lp holds 0.11% or 19,962 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 154,000 shares to 1.56M valued at $59.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) stake by 384,630 shares and now owns 2.38 million shares. Grand Canyon Education In (NASDAQ:LOPE) was raised too.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN also bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. GABOS PAUL G had bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20. 3,000 shares valued at $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

