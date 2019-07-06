Timessquare Capital Management Has Raised Wageworks (WAGE) Position by $1.79 Million; Cumberland Advisors Has Increased Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500 as Shares Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 48,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 754,314 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Financial Reporting Matters; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Believes Previous Guidance to Adjustments to Financial Statements for FY 2016 Is Materially Correct — Filing; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Undertaking a Search for a Permanent Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 13/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 08/04/2018 – Rough Ride for Wageworks; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 36.29 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Huntington State Bank has 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 419,379 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 112,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 42,100 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp reported 16,227 shares stake. Sei Co holds 0.01% or 57,891 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 18,467 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 16,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Management Ltd Liability Company holds 30,680 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 30,581 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 4,643 shares or 0% of the stock. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Granahan Incorporated Ma has invested 0.13% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 414,373 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 147,200 shares to 790,100 shares, valued at $75.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 32,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,105 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings In.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.73M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 5.07 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Alphamark Llc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 42,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 79,967 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 7,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Llc accumulated 60,003 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advsr accumulated 20,000 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 81,200 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability owns 149,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

