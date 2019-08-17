Timessquare Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Grand Canyon Education In (LOPE); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $5.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education In (LOPE) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 14,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 381,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63 million, up from 367,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $127.66. About 144,270 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares to 595,918 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx invested 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability has 5,267 shares. Argent Tru has 1.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Churchill Management Corp reported 0.08% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 56,487 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10,828 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 32,807 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, M&R Mngmt Incorporated has 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 1.3% or 182,237 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura has 271,444 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartline Inv Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Advisors Limited Ltd reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advisors Lc stated it has 240 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 1.11 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Automobile Association holds 16,684 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3.49M shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,478 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma invested in 0.99% or 160,923 shares. Carroll Associate Inc has 141 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 19,096 shares. Whittier Tru Co invested in 0% or 499 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 2,052 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Redwood Limited Liability Company owns 1.45% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 173,912 shares. Zebra Management Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,706 shares. Eaton Vance reported 445,759 shares stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,422 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 14,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 414,925 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $163.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Techno by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.