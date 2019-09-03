Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Usa Technologies (USAT) Position by $813,620 as Market Valuation Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Position Upped by Capital Fund Management Sa

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 1774.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 85,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 89,982 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 1.32M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 203,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.81 million market cap company. It closed at $8.23 lastly. It is down 51.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) by 384,630 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $37.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 40,079 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 674,438 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 515 shares. Paw Cap Corporation holds 320,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 273,258 shares. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0% or 103,005 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 2.83M shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd holds 89,000 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 9,316 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 283,188 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 118,626 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 16,200 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested 0.08% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 309,411 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 148,130 shares to 55,970 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 35,074 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 388,695 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 30,822 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Robecosam Ag holds 70,143 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 36,108 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.41% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 0.42% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,944 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 1,946 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr reported 144,806 shares stake. City Hldgs accumulated 4,235 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp And Trust holds 33,435 shares.