Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position By $15.98 Million; Hill-rom Holdings (HRC) Shorts Decreased By 18.51%

Hill-rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) had a decrease of 18.51% in short interest. HRC’s SI was 1.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.51% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 397,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Hill-rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC)’s short sellers to cover HRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 48,380 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 179,500 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 16.98%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.41 million shares with $125.96 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 76,401 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Friday, May 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Thursday, June 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,890 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Riverbridge Llc has 1.27% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 314,015 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 19,457 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 20,522 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 19,908 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.11% or 15,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 100,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP holds 194,350 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 6,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc holds 85,518 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 45,264 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 357.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) stake by 113,275 shares to 700,975 valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Flavors & F (NYSE:IFF) stake by 48,500 shares and now owns 723,600 shares. Transunion was raised too.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity (PCTY) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 218,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 85,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 36,261 shares stake. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,559 shares in its portfolio. 12,905 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Ajo Ltd Partnership has 39,296 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 85,882 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 16,100 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 9,601 shares.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Needham. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.