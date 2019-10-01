Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Emcor Group (EME) Stake; Eagle Bancorp Has 1.3 Sentiment

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Emcor Group Inc (EME) stake by 27.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 372,410 shares as Emcor Group Inc (EME)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $88.41 million value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Emcor Group Inc now has $4.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.68. About 93,362 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME)

Eagle Bancorp (EBMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 13 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 10 decreased and sold their stock positions in Eagle Bancorp. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.11 million shares, up from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eagle Bancorp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $79.16 million for 15.19 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 225,980 shares to 356,380 valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Asgn Incorporated stake by 216,440 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Houlihan Lokey Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $112.00 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for 90,426 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 79,700 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 425,222 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.73% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 137,320 shares.