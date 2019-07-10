Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered By $62.65 Million Its Gartner (IT) Stake; FRANCE M.G.I. MGI DIGITAL GRAPHIC TECHNO (FRIIF) Shorts Increased By 75%

FRANCE M.G.I. MGI DIGITAL GRAPHIC TECHNO (OTCMKTS:FRIIF) had an increase of 75% in short interest. FRIIF’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7 days are for FRANCE M.G.I. MGI DIGITAL GRAPHIC TECHNO (OTCMKTS:FRIIF)’s short sellers to cover FRIIF’s short positions. It closed at $52.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MGI Digital Technology SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme designs, makes, and sells digital printing and finishing equipment for the graphic industry in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $313.04 million. The firm offers digital printing and finishing equipment in the areas of inkjet technology, digital printing, spot uv coating, embossed hot foiling, adhesive labels, digital finishing, plastic card production, envelope solutions, and turnkey paper solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include JETvarnish 3D Evolution, a spot UV coating solution; JETvarnish 3D Web, a roll-to-roll finishing solution; JETvarnish 3D, a solution for 3D or traditional flat spot UV coating; JETVARNISH 3DS, a digital solution; Meteor Unlimited Colors Se+, a range of new digital print production systems; and Meteor Unlimited Colors XL+, a range of new digital print production systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 27,602 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Parkside Retail Bank holds 0% or 33 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 322,382 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 151,585 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited holds 6,358 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.03% or 21,746 shares. 3,691 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 7,616 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management reported 6,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31M for 35.71 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. 8,259 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by Christopher MR Thomas.