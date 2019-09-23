Timessquare Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Centene Corp. (CNC) as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, South Street Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 722,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.53 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 792,988 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,276 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, down from 80,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $218.97. About 8.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 484,222 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 149,694 were reported by Leuthold Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James Na reported 4,620 shares stake. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.43% or 771,188 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 789,596 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,900 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 207,268 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has 6,438 shares. Aldebaran Fincl has 1.59% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1,054 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 25,220 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.09% or 19,251 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 66,400 shares to 634,575 shares, valued at $45.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,190 shares, and cut its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc Class A.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.