Timessquare Capital Management Has Increased Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) Position by $5.77 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Boosted Gogo (GOGO) Position by $1.21 Million; Market Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 302,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 4.30 million shares traded or 166.11% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 384,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.88M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.56M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 91,131 shares to 604,741 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corporation Plc by 73,800 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $46.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

