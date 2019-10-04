Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Viad Corp. (VVI) Position By $2.36 Million; TRULITE (TRUL) Shorts Decreased By 80%

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Viad Corp. (VVI) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 35,700 shares as Viad Corp. (VVI)’s stock rose 12.81%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 604,750 shares with $40.06M value, down from 640,450 last quarter. Viad Corp. now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 50,089 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

TRULITE INC (OTCMKTS:TRUL) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. TRUL’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 500 shares previously. The stock decreased 13.01% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 910 shares traded. Trulite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRUL) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 2.21 million shares. Advisory Serv Ltd invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 60,560 shares stake. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 53,000 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 3,107 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 0.44% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 6,771 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 31,067 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.31 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 710,809 shares. Teton Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 37,282 shares. State Street accumulated 612,538 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.54M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) stake by 26,210 shares to 1.71M valued at $39.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped New Relic Inc stake by 121,435 shares and now owns 314,435 shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was raised too.

Trulite, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $229,202. The firm offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters. It currently has negative earnings. It provides HydroCell that utilizes a cartridge filled with a chemical hydride that, when injected with water, produces hydrogen on demand for portable and stationary power devices; and integrated fuel cell power generation system that uses the HydroCell.

