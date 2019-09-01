Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 482,632 shares as Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 6.25 million shares with $124.22M value, down from 6.73M last quarter. Marvell Technology Group now has $15.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88 million shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO

Among 2 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has $1400 highest and $12 lowest target. $13's average target is 63.73% above currents $7.94 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 132,193 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 242,081 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 21,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56.30 million shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 82,405 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 598,349 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 190 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 2.09 million shares. Bbt Ltd invested in 0.35% or 14,006 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 301,243 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 13,304 shares stake. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Among 17 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 4.30% above currents $23.97 stock price. Marvell had 32 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, May 31. Susquehanna maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 8 report. Benchmark reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, May 31. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold”.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 78,000 shares to 482,000 valued at $75.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) stake by 429,720 shares and now owns 593,503 shares. Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was raised too.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $32.20M for 119.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 4.71M shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 02/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INVESTING $700M TO BUILD IRON MAKING PLANT; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS COMMITTED TO CLOSE APIO MINING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management LLC Exits Position in Cleveland-Cliffs; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/04/2018 – CLIFFS SAYS U.S. STEEL MARKET STRENGTH IS SUSTAINABLE; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES COMMENTS AT STEEL CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – DECIDED TO COMMIT TO A COURSE OF ACTION EXPECTED TO LEAD TO PERMANENT CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS BY JUNE 30; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 29C

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.01 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.