Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Proassurance (PRA) Position by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder North Run Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position by $702,000

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (PRA) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 32,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 816,105 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 848,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 12,082 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 647 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Government of Canada and Telesat Partner to Bridge Canada’s Digital Divide through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology, Over $1 Billion in Revenue for Telesat expected – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 10,677 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,674 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 23,400 shares. 17,229 were reported by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,829 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 13,766 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,661 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 9,697 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 334,013 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,888 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 544,045 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 0.7% or 151,068 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 95,713 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 32,800 shares to 324,200 shares, valued at $68.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 912,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education In (NASDAQ:LOPE).