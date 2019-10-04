Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Position in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $15.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Tenaris S A (TS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Raised Stake

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 14.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.93M, up from 12.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 2.28M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 85,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 250,345 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.29M, down from 335,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $175.55. About 107,489 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 417,291 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 1,443 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 3,201 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 6,218 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 3,837 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,080 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 7,229 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2.19 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 90 shares. Granite Prns Limited Liability Company holds 5,905 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity has 10,258 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 799,158 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 184 shares.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $38.32 million for 28.13 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 137,300 shares to 533,968 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) by 168,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Laboratorie (NYSE:CRL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. 65 shares were bought by MAJOR JOHN E, worth $10,930.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 412,866 shares to 194,003 shares, valued at $47.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 578,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

