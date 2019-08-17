Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Agilent Technologies (A) Holding; Cobalt Has 1.35 Sentiment

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 7,200 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $81.00 million value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $22.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.37M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Cobalt Corp (CBZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 54 sold and reduced their positions in Cobalt Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.41 million shares, down from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cobalt Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBIZ Inc (CBZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBIZ, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “CBIZ talks acquisitions, deal plans in recent earnings call – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CBIZ Small Business Employment Index dropped slightly in July – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About CBIZ, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 129,818 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.22 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 1.62% invested in the company for 796,634 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 995,937 shares.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 22.86% above currents $71.08 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 121,100 shares to 1.13M valued at $95.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innovative Industrial Pro stake by 459,417 shares and now owns 149,300 shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was reduced too.