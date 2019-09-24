Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) as Stock Declined; As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Spf Beheer Bv Has Increased Holding by $13.23 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28 million, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 1.22 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 663,600 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.67M, down from 734,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 187,702 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 61,742 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 465,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 117,124 were accumulated by Chevy Chase. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1,419 shares. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 15,000 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 3,191 shares. 7,000 were reported by Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 328,318 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.02% or 4,282 shares. Stanley invested in 0.1% or 5,645 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 55,730 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.27M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 7,211 shares or 0% of the stock. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ardevora Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 440,848 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan-based fund reported 122,705 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 16,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 867,372 are owned by Parametric Associate Llc. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 435,746 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 189,873 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.07% or 132,086 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 13,401 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated owns 300 shares. Prudential holds 0.04% or 280,787 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cision Ltd. by 1.22M shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $67.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry And Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

