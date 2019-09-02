Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position by $15.98 Million; Stock Price Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.30 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 179,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.96M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 270,999 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 128,370 shares to 528,900 shares, valued at $142.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 353,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.24 million for 227.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCTY, QCOM, LL – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,300 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 9,721 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 135,077 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 114,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,799 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.93M shares. Hood River Capital Llc has 210,890 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Lord Abbett And stated it has 0.14% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,398 shares. Moreover, Parametric Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 25,279 shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares to 20,605 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,885 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Management owns 180,165 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Novare Mngmt Llc reported 23,869 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks owns 40,121 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horizon Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,158 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,458 shares. Mrj Capital holds 19,300 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co invested in 54,989 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 8,603 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 1.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40,373 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 970 shares. 1,286 were reported by Smithfield Tru.