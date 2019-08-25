Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position by $16.00 Million; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Stake by $62.13 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 338,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.61M, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 842,600 shares to 47,643 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 122,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Judge holds up Columbia Gas pipeline land condemnation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nebraska High Court Decision Win For Keystone Pipeline – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse: Lam Research Faces Near-Term Pressures, But Long-Term Drivers Are Intact – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lam Research (LRCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colony Group Inc Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6,265 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Chemical Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Frontier Capital Management Co Ltd Liability Com owns 390,486 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 43,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 1.26 million shares. Andra Ap reported 35,000 shares stake. Regions Finance Corp has 3,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 224,637 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,480 shares. Amer Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,885 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 12,946 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.45% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 90,287 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 390,244 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Incorporat by 336,700 shares to 903,800 shares, valued at $82.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 209,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).