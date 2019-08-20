Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) as Stock Value Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped by $8.37 Million Its Position

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 121,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.84M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 429,720 shares to 593,503 shares, valued at $121.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 129,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,524 shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal Associates.

