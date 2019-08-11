Timessquare Capital Management Cut Position in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by $958,800 as Market Value Declined; Citadel Advisors Has Raised Newell Brands (Put) (NWL) Stake by $10.53 Million; Stock Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 734,800 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40 million, down from 745,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (Put) (NWL) by 168.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 701,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 416,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.72 million shares to 353,723 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 56,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,199 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct reported 2.83% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Us Bankshares De holds 113,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proxima Capital Management Ltd has 372,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 608,639 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt has 48,911 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc owns 51,509 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Argi Inv Serv Ltd invested in 0.12% or 131,889 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 17,171 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 11,874 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.25 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 12,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 19,003 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett holds 28,999 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Com holds 1.54% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 126,049 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 1.92M shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Comerica State Bank holds 121,388 shares. Pnc Services Inc holds 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 974,074 shares. Park Corp Oh accumulated 3,400 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 7,986 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 5,843 shares. Harvey Limited Liability has 3,177 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.12% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments has 0.19% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 31,836 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Captrust Finance has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 200,700 shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $164.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Gro (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 187,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.