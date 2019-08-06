Timessquare Capital Management Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Position; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 137,800 shares as Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 763,300 shares with $45.88M value, down from 901,100 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc. now has $9.15B valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 2.08M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased stock positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III. The active investment managers in our database now have: 636,571 shares, down from 739,541 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. Shares for $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,078 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested 0.08% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 0.92% or 413,152 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 74,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Art Advsrs owns 0.17% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 47,800 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 940 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap has 0.34% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 23,384 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 205 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 117,108 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.63% or 4.31M shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Td Asset Mgmt reported 160,493 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.54M shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Sell” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Knight Transportation Inc stake by 1.48M shares to 2.25 million valued at $73.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 9.22M shares and now owns 13.26M shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 11,823 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III for 224,923 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 16,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 49,655 shares. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 26,296 shares.