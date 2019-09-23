Timessquare Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Wex (WEX); As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 136,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 694,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.45M, up from 557,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 333,603 shares traded or 22.93% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 18,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.66 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 49,083 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,550 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsr Llc. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin Resources holds 159,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Management has 1.27% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,422 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 0.48% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Prudential Financial accumulated 65,460 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,521 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 183,556 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 46 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 7,760 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corporat by 61,700 shares to 897,072 shares, valued at $56.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 411,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NVMI shares while 10 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 11.64 million shares or 11.91% more from 10.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 1.1% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 1.59M shares. Geode Cap Ltd has 26,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 58,187 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Clal Insur Enterprises Holdings Limited invested in 0.28% or 481,304 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 62,050 shares stake. Moreover, Adage Partners Lc has 0.17% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Savings Bank Of America De has 4,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 61,576 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 39,829 shares. Assetmark invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 1.08 million shares. 7,962 were reported by Envestnet Asset. James Investment Research reported 0.09% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 728,374 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $124.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 334,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).