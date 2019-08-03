Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Stake in Entegris (ENTG) as Market Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Destination Wealth Management Increased by $9.64 Million Its Holding

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 799,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.36 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,112 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 83,300 shares to 324,700 shares, valued at $67.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,280 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp owns 0.06% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 7.21 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 43,950 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com owns 405,782 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 54,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp stated it has 0.15% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 492,278 shares. Westfield Management Lp has 748,790 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,456 shares. 226,000 are held by Teton Advsr. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 2.46 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.92M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust reported 14,365 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gmt Capital Corporation reported 7.89 million shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 7,002 shares to 171,411 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,421 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

