Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding; Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Sellers Decreased By 14.79% Their Shorts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) had a decrease of 14.79% in short interest. FCPT’s SI was 2.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.79% from 2.42M shares previously. With 307,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s short sellers to cover FCPT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 323,025 shares traded. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 28.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 26.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 353,925 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.70 million shares with $121.32 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 206,691 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 3,244 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested in 5,497 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 149 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 122,804 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17 million shares or 5.99% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities holds 4,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,737 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 40,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). The Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 36,498 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 13,209 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 45 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,940 shares.