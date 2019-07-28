Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Centene Corp. (CNC) Stake by $7.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Valmark Advisers Has Upped Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 132,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.43 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 293,285 shares to 988,390 shares, valued at $47.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 519,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 1.27M shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $65.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,830 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.