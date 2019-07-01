Timessquare Capital Management Boosted 2U (TWOU) Holding by $9.14 Million; Stock Value Declined; Birchview Capital LP Stake in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Trimmed by $350,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 130,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.77 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 407,135 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 495,293 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 278,160 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,835 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 300,303 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 37,094 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Llc accumulated 311,814 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Blackrock has 2.77 million shares. 31,521 were accumulated by Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 121,600 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 18,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.8% or 930,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 819,227 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.06 million activity. 75,000 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 147,020 shares to 854,620 shares, valued at $68.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa Adr by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,600 shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastr.