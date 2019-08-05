Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Sentiment Is 1.18

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 170 funds increased and opened new positions, while 144 reduced and sold positions in Vornado Realty Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 142.62 million shares, down from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Vornado Realty Trust in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 116 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:TSBK) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.06 translates into 0.58% yield. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 5,628 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Timberland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.07 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 17,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 16,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 72,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 13,008 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,573 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 52,073 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). 4,678 are held by American Group. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 42,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. 46,800 are owned by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Opus Cap Gp Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Timberland Bancorp’s Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 19% to $0.70 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Timberland Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Timberland Bancorp’s Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 26% to $0.72 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of South Sound Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $217.37 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.18 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp holds 6.5% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust for 2.76 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gruss & Co Inc has 2.96% invested in the company for 41,875 shares. The New York-based Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 2.55% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 309,425 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.