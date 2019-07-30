Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019; UNI SELECT CDA ORDINARY SHARES (UNIEF) Shorts Up By 102.4%

Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:TSBK) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.87 translates into 0.56% yield. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 5,512 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 13.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018

UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had an increase of 102.4% in short interest. UNIEF’s SI was 25,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 102.4% from 12,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 127 days are for UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s short sellers to cover UNIEF’s short positions. It closed at $9.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $220.91 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Timberland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.07 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). 9,300 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Co holds 1,076 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 30,660 shares. 11,179 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 13,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 546 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 75,026 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 129,830 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Vanguard holds 305,405 shares. Davis Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 50,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $389.94 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.