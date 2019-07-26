Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019; Perth Mint Physical Gold Etf (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shorts Lowered By 48.91%

Perth Mint Physical Gold Etf (NYSEARCA:AAAU) had a decrease of 48.91% in short interest. AAAU’s SI was 4,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 48.91% from 9,200 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Perth Mint Physical Gold Etf (NYSEARCA:AAAU)’s short sellers to cover AAAU’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 68,047 shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:TSBK) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.50 translates into 0.57% yield. Timberland Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 2,004 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 13.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Timberland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.07 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 50,000 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 16,005 shares. Opus Cap Gru Inc Limited Co invested in 23,827 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 30,660 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 9,818 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company owns 1,076 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 52,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Northern Trust Corp reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd owns 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 129,830 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 42,514 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) or 72,829 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Timberland Bancorp’s Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 19% to $0.70 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Timberland Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.