Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Holder Davis Capital Partners Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Creative Planning Trimmed Holding in Qep Res (QEP) by $678,790 as Share Value Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 96,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 118,830 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 215,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.43 million market cap company. It closed at $3.15 lastly. It is up 52.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 14,850 shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,912 shares to 118,411 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 14,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by TRICE DAVID A on Friday, August 30. Cutt Timothy J. also bought $60,600 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TSBK shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 5.93% more from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.