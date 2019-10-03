Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 7.26M 2.67 10.34 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 0.00 6.20M 0.59 19.12

Demonstrates Timberland Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Timberland Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27,955,333.08% 13.3% 1.7% PB Bancorp Inc. 54,338,299.74% 5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PB Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Timberland Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 36.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.21% are PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PB Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.