Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Since Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.45 N/A 2.67 10.34 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.70 N/A 1.75 13.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. OceanFirst Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OceanFirst Financial Corp. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Timberland Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 21.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 70.3%. About 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, OceanFirst Financial Corp. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.