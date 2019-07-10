Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

As Savings & Loans companies, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 4.15 N/A 2.56 10.80 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.90 N/A 0.06 122.86

Table 1 highlights Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 1.8% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 2.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. -6.81% -0.38% -3.6% -4.43% -13.79% 24.33% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.59% 2.69% 9.48% -1.4% -13.03% 12.01%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.