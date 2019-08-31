Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.49 N/A 2.67 10.34 Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.00 N/A 14.67 13.14

Table 1 highlights Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hingham Institution for Savings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hingham Institution for Savings has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 32.8% respectively. About 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hingham Institution for Savings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 8 of the 9 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.