Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Both Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.17 N/A 2.67 10.34 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.26 N/A 1.66 12.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation. Flushing Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Flushing Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flushing Financial Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares and 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares. 1.6% are Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 24.37% stronger performance while Flushing Financial Corporation has -5.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Flushing Financial Corporation.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.