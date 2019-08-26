Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

We are contrasting Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.17 N/A 2.67 10.34 First Capital Inc. 52 5.53 N/A 3.01 18.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Timberland Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. First Capital Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Timberland Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Capital Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 6.6%. 1.6% are Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Capital Inc. beats Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.