Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 55.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Timberland Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.30% 1.70% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Timberland Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. N/A 27 10.34 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Timberland Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of -14.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.