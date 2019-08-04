Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.50 N/A 2.67 10.34 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.50 N/A 2.00 16.42

Demonstrates Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 70.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.