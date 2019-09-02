Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) Contrasting side by side

Since Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.49 N/A 2.67 10.34 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.35 N/A 2.44 12.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Timberland Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axos Financial Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 76.3%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Axos Financial Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.