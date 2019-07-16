Timbercreek Financial (TF) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_TF’s profit would be $14.78 million giving it 13.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Timbercreek Financial Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 102,460 shares traded or 51.26% up from the average. Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 23 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 21 sold and reduced their equity positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 15.55 million shares, up from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The company has market cap of $440.81 million. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 438,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.31 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,847 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 288,108 shares traded or 87.96% up from the average. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) has declined 12.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.79% the S&P500.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a non-bank commercial real estate lender, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. The company has market cap of $786.74 million. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio.