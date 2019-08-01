Timbercreek Financial (TF) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Omers Administration Lowered By $14.44 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Omers Administration Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 138,801 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 4.62 million shares with $484.65 million value, down from 4.76M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $370.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking

Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_TF’s profit would be $14.78M giving it 13.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Timbercreek Financial Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 124,774 shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Introducing Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF), A Stock That Climbed 14% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a non-bank commercial real estate lender, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. The company has market cap of $795.77 million. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio.

Omers Administration Corp increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 5,500 shares to 14,900 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 47,600 shares and now owns 62,200 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Punch Associate Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Natl Ins Tx invested in 310,157 shares. 726,812 are held by Polar Capital Llp. Tanaka Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.72% or 16.55 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 631,487 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 863,166 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Com has 3,125 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants holds 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 144,809 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 40,806 shares or 0.81% of the stock. One Management Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 37,199 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Aull Monroe Inv Corp has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 2.90 million shares or 1.6% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.