Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial Corporation (TSE:TF) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_TF’s profit would be $14.78M giving it 13.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Timbercreek Financial Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. It closed at $9.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORAT (OTCMKTS:ABCFF) had a decrease of 99.66% in short interest. ABCFF’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.66% from 29,800 shares previously. The stock increased 19.01% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0457. About 10,919 shares traded. Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (OTCMKTS:ABCFF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a non-bank commercial real estate lender, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. The company has market cap of $787.56 million. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.36 million. It holds a 20% interest in the Ajax copper-gold project located near Kamloops, British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings.

