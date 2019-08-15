Timber Hill Lifted Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding by $314,400; Somerville Kurt F Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 2.07M shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,792 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 47,999 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Diker Management Limited Com has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shoker Investment Counsel holds 0.48% or 3,409 shares. Moreover, Jlb And Assoc has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,016 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co invested in 2.51% or 639,062 shares. Muhlenkamp Com Inc has 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Invest & Retirement Inc invested in 1.49% or 17,136 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund owns 89,061 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability Company holds 32,428 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber Incorporated holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,788 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones & Associate Lc has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 633,890 shares. Moreover, Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company has 7.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 447,021 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares to 218,201 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 30,947 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 54,134 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 798 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 28,150 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Co invested in 64,620 shares. 201,108 are owned by Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc. Fisher Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 40,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And stated it has 29,993 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 13,476 shares. 1.76 million were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,940 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 389,813 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.