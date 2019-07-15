Timber Hill Lifted Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $314,400; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Price Declined While Fsi Group Boosted Its Stake

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 364,134 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 352,366 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Beaten-Down Shares Of Strong Companies: Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 24: HBAN, SIVB & More – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BB&T Unit Closes Regions Insurance Group Deal: More to Come? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights: Microchip Technology, East West Bancorp, CBRE Group, Colliers International Group and Primerica – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 125,230 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 1.14M were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 11,759 shares. Df Dent reported 7,500 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 30,479 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 163,474 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 27,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.18% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Twin Management Incorporated reported 109,950 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.3% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 189,761 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 66,592 shares. 54,134 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 514,793 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank has 500 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp owns 714,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 33,642 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 3,831 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 429,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 64,620 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.